Stop ho(r)sing around: Town council warns family playing with fire hose reel at Ang Mo Kio carpark

Kids enjoy playing with water, especially when the weather's hot.

But a family may be in hot water after they were filmed misusing a fire hose reel at a multi-storey carpark in Ang Mo Kio on July 18.

In dashcam footage supplied by a Stomp contributor, a woman was seen playing with her young son while water flowed out from the hose.

"The father washes the Mercedes while the kid and mother play with water from the fire hose reel," said the Stomp contributor, adding that this was a weekly activity for the family.

Now, the Ang Mo Kio town council (AMKTC) is keeping an eye on the family and the carpark, as any unauthorised use of the fire hose reel, such as for washing of vehicles, is a serious offence.

"The fire hose reel is a fire safety equipment used in responding to fire incidents and is maintained in compliance with the Singapore Civil Defence Force regulations," said an AMKTC spokesperson.

The town council has also put up posters to advise residents to wash their cars at the designated car washing bays provided in the car park.

However, some people have gone to great lengths to wash their cars.

Last September, a woman dangled a metres-long hose from the 10th floor of an HDB block in Serangoon North Ave 4 to wash her vehicle parked on the ground floor.

lamminlee@asiaone.com