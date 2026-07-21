Stranger lauded for making 3 trips to return lost wallet, turns down reward: 'Truly heartening'

A stranger has been praised for his dedication after making three trips to a HDB flat to return a lost wallet, finally handing it over to its owner on Saturday (July 18).

Photos shared in a TikTok post by user @.good.life46 on Monday shows doorbell camera footage of the stranger outside the owner's house on separate occasions. The first two photos were taken during the day while the remaining photos were taken at night.

The owner expressed his thanks to the stranger, whom he addressed as Riad, for finding his wallet and returning it "completely intact, including all the cash inside".

The owner recalled that the man had visited his unit twice before — once in the afternoon and again at around 10pm that day — but found that he was not home.

The owner of the wallet didn't say which estate he lives in.

The Good Samaritan returned for a third time on Saturday and was finally able to return the wallet to the owner's family. The owner added that when the man was offered a reward for his efforts, he "politely but firmly refused".

"It is truly heartening and reassuring to know that we have such upright, dedicated service personnel working in our estate.

"Your integrity reflects very well on your entire team and I am incredibly thankful for your help," the owner said.

AsiaOne has reached out to @.good.life46 for more information.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com