'Not every time so lucky': Boy dashes across Bukit Batok road, into path of oncoming vehicle

A secondary school student has his lucky stars to thank for escaping unscathed after he dashed across a road in Bukit Batok and into the path of an oncoming vehicle

Dashcam footage shows a service 176 bus operated by SMRT stopped at a bus stop.

As the dashcam vehicle passed alongside the bus, a boy suddenly dashed out from in front of the bus and into its path.

He did not appear to have checked for oncoming vehicles before crossing. Throughout the close encounter, the boy looked straight and kept running.

Thankfully for the boy, the dashcam vehicle was moving at a speed of less than 20kmh and was able to stop in time.

The incident happened at Bukit Batok East Avenue 2 towards the junction of Hillview Avenue, according to checks by AsiaOne.

Social media users expressed safety concerns about the boy's actions with several pointing out that the dashcam vehicle's safe speed possibly made a life and death difference.

Michael Ow wrote: "Boy, not every time so lucky. Be careful."

Another user, Liang Wei Jie called for schools to show such videos to their students as a way of inculcating road safety awareness.

"This is a literally a text book example from the Basic Theory Test. This is why drivers are taught to slow down when passing a bus which has just let off its passengers," Jon Hon pointed out.

According to the Traffic Police's annual road traffic situation report, there were 147 cases of road fatalities in 2025, up from the 139 cases in 2024.

There was also an increase in the number of accidents resulting in injuries.

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editor@asiaone.com