'Suddenly lost consciousness': Veteran getai singer falls and gets 10 stitches on head

Veteran getai singer Sam Loo received 10 stitches on his head after fainting twice on Wednesday (Aug 7).

He was due to host a show in Ang Mo Kio that evening.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News that night while waiting to be admitted to Changi General Hospital, Loo said he had suddenly felt dizzy shortly after leaving home at about 5pm.

"I suddenly lost consciousness after entering the lift. After regaining consciousness, I found myself lying in the elevator," said the 61-year-old performer.

He picked himself up and staggered out of the lift but passed out again after taking a few steps.

Loo's friend, who was supposed to drive him to the show, later found him unconscious at the lift lobby and called for an ambulance.

The getai performer suffered a laceration from hitting his head in the lift and had to receive stitches.

Loo told 8world in a phone interview on Thursday that he had been feeling unwell for two days prior to the accident.

"I had a slight cold and was exhausted from performing at several getai shows. Maybe the medicine I took led to the fainting," he mused.

According to Loo, the doctor observed some bruising on the back of his head, and arranged for him to undergo a scan.

Loo will remain warded for observation and has cancelled his getai gigs taking place next week.

"I'm sorry for not being able to meet everyone at the show," he said, thanking members of the public for their concern.

ALSO READ: 'My parents said it'll be a tough road': Getai singer an NUS grad who quit engineering job to pursue music dream

lim.kewei@asiaone.com