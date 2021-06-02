Suhaimi Yusof uploads funny meme on Malay costumes in wake of Hari Raya standee saga

The controversy surrounding the People’s Association (PA) continues to simmer online as local actor-comedian Suhaimi Yusof posted on Instagram on Monday (May 31) a funny meme of himself wearing different Malay costumes. 

Recently, PA apologised for using a wedding photograph of a Malay-Muslim couple as a standee without permission – which was part of Hari Raya decorations at a Tiong Bahru Housing Board estate. 

While some netizens have raised this lack of cultural sensitivity of mistakenly using a wedding costume for Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations, Suhaimi's post suggested that it was simply the use of a "wrong costume for the wrong occasion".

The 51-year-old's post, with over 3,000 likes, consists of a five-picture collage titled "Malay Costumes in a Nutshell". 

Suhaimi is the centerpiece of all five photos – wearing different costumes. He kindly labelled which costume fitted best for which occasion. 

The five specific occasions he listed out were: "When I marry someone", "When I marry someone off", "When I celebrate Hari Raya", "When I display martial arts" and "When I make a mistake".

In the post, the caption said he understood why the Malay-Muslim community is upset at the recent error from PA. He said: “Well everyone makes mistakes. Look on the bright side, now we know each other better."

Some commented that they can rely on the actor-comedian to deliver a public service announcement with a dose of humour. 

Screengrab/Instagram

Suhaimi added: "To our non-Malay friends, now we've learned that – it's a different outfit for a different occasion because it gives a different meaning to a different celebration,” the post said.

He ended off his post by giving thanks and cheekily said: “Next time don’t cut the face without permission lah."

PA has since apologised for their mistake, saying that they take such breaches seriously. It said: “We will take steps to guide and help our staff, as far as possible, external vendors as well, to be more culturally-attuned and sensitive.”

