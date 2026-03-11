Two fires in two days at Sungei Kadut; police investigating

A fire broke out at an industrial building at about 7.40am on Wednesday (March 11) at 51 Sungei Kadut Street 1.

Checks by AsiaOne indicate that it is the registered address of Nam San Industrial Wood Pte Ltd, a company involved in timber, vinyl and laminate flooring works.

In response to AsiaOne's queries the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the fire involved wooden materials on the first floor of a building at the address.

Firefighters extinguished the fire using two water jets, and there were no reported injuries in the incident.

The police told AsiaOne that they are also investigating the matter, in addition to ongoing fire investigations.

Fire happened 1.5km away a day before

This is the second reported case of fire in two days at the industrial area.

On Tuesday, AsiaOne reported on the first fire at 56 Sungei Kadut Drive, which belongs to a company undergoing liquidation.

This is about 1.5km away from the fire on Wednesday.

Workers in the area told AsiaOne that the premises at 56 Sungei Kadut Drive is largely quiet due to the ongoing winding up process.

Noting the involvement of police in ongoing investigations, AsiaOne has asked police and SCDF if there are any preliminary findings and whether the two cases may be connected.

Fire investigations are handled by SCDF. The police's involvement could indicate that intentional acts were carried out.

[[nid:731149]]

editor@asiaone.com