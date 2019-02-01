Suntec City office workers start a post-it 'conversation' across buildings

Amidst the morning hullabaloo involving accusations of racism (and a supposed "kidnapping") and a whole lotta dank memes, Singaporeans learnt about a beautiful friendship forming right under our noses.

Or above -- depending if you managed to spot the windows of offices located at Suntec City Towers One, Two and Three.

And Twitter user @GurlStrange managed to document it all.

It all started with a simple "Hi" on Jan 11, along with an unexpected reply.

on Twitter We said "hi" on post-it. Then the office opposite reply leh! They said "hi!" back. I think this is the start of a beautiful relationship. pic.twitter.com/ydAcWrVJu7 — Chieftess🦄Weirdette (@Gurlstrange) January 11, 2019

This was followed by a double tick and a thumbs-up.

on Twitter Lets see what the neighbour office replies to our thumbs up lol pic.twitter.com/UHpMJU0aX0 — Chieftess🦄Weirdette (@Gurlstrange) January 18, 2019

Someone in Tower three clearly paid attention to their surroundings, much to the delight of the Twitter user who spotted the "ICU (I see you)" along with the heart icon <3.

Their offices clearly started getting ambitious, attempting an emoji but running out of post-its in the process.

on Twitter We flirting with our neighbours. Clearly, we ran out of yellow post-its pic.twitter.com/p9oPyz7EZJ — Chieftess🦄Weirdette (@Gurlstrange) January 18, 2019

Cue more people who started jumping into the fray. Can you spot both the cat and smiley?

on Twitter Another office gave us a SMILEY. Around 5 o'clock of the building. Can you all spot it? pic.twitter.com/MD3o0u7RFs — Chieftess🦄Weirdette (@Gurlstrange) January 29, 2019

With the Year of the Pig coming up @Gurlstrange and her colleagues posted an ode to the Pig, and managed to garner a reply.

on Twitter Neighbour replied to our pig 🐽 post-it. They wished us HAPPY CNY!! pic.twitter.com/cq9OUiD9c0 — Chieftess🦄Weirdette (@Gurlstrange) January 31, 2019

The reply managed to even upstage the original.

on Twitter OMG they were not done! They added FU and their own PIG. Their pig more effort than ours sia... Hahahaha pic.twitter.com/cGytHblzYv — Chieftess🦄Weirdette (@Gurlstrange) January 31, 2019

They made a pig's head out of pink and white post-its, the Chinese character "Fu" which means fortune and signed off with a message that reads "HAPPY CNY!"

Not epic enough? Check out this post-it war in New York City that was waged abroad on a mega scale that involved the entire building.

Who said office workers were boring? We just hope they recycled those post-its afterwards.

joeylee@asiaone.com