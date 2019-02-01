Suntec City office workers start a post-it 'conversation' across buildings

Suntec City office workers start a post-it 'conversation' across buildings
Not your typical office friendship.
Amidst the morning hullabaloo involving accusations of racism (and a supposed "kidnapping") and a whole lotta dank memes, Singaporeans learnt about a beautiful friendship forming right under our noses. 

Or above -- depending if you managed to spot the windows of offices located at Suntec City Towers One, Two and Three.

And Twitter user @GurlStrange managed to document it all. 

It all started with a simple "Hi" on Jan 11, along with an unexpected reply. 

This was followed by a double tick and a thumbs-up. 

Someone in Tower three clearly paid attention to their surroundings, much to the delight of the Twitter user who spotted the "ICU (I see you)" along with the heart icon <3. 

Their offices clearly started getting ambitious, attempting an emoji but running out of post-its in the process. 

Cue more people who started jumping into the fray. Can you spot both the cat and smiley? 

With the Year of the Pig coming up @Gurlstrange and her colleagues posted an ode to the Pig, and managed to garner a reply. 

The reply managed to even upstage the original.

They made a pig's head out of pink and white post-its, the Chinese character "Fu" which means fortune and signed off with a message that reads "HAPPY CNY!" 

Not epic enough? Check out this post-it war in New York City that was waged abroad on a mega scale that involved the entire building. 

It's been fun to watch! @HavasNYC drops the mic on @canalnotes #postitwars #havasmicdrop #motion #tribute #micdrop #canalnotes #postit

Who said office workers were boring? We just hope they recycled those post-its afterwards. 

joeylee@asiaone.com 

