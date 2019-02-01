Suntec City office workers start a post-it 'conversation' across buildings

Amidst the morning hullabaloo involving accusations of racism (and a supposed "kidnapping") and a whole lotta dank memes, Singaporeans learnt about a beautiful friendship forming right under our noses.
Or above -- depending if you managed to spot the windows of offices located at Suntec City Towers One, Two and Three.
And Twitter user @GurlStrange managed to document it all.
It all started with a simple "Hi" on Jan 11, along with an unexpected reply.
This was followed by a double tick and a thumbs-up.
Someone in Tower three clearly paid attention to their surroundings, much to the delight of the Twitter user who spotted the "ICU (I see you)" along with the heart icon <3.
Their offices clearly started getting ambitious, attempting an emoji but running out of post-its in the process.
Cue more people who started jumping into the fray. Can you spot both the cat and smiley?
With the Year of the Pig coming up @Gurlstrange and her colleagues posted an ode to the Pig, and managed to garner a reply.
The reply managed to even upstage the original.
They made a pig's head out of pink and white post-its, the Chinese character "Fu" which means fortune and signed off with a message that reads "HAPPY CNY!"
Not epic enough? Check out this post-it war in New York City that was waged abroad on a mega scale that involved the entire building.
Who said office workers were boring? We just hope they recycled those post-its afterwards.
