'Super inconsiderate': Man and wheelchair-bound mum unable to board bus due to parked cars blocking the way

Grayson Yun, 43, and his wheelchair-bound mother, 65, had simply wanted to board a bus after a visit to the nursing home.

Unfortunately, they ended up having to take a taxi home instead as the bus stop was blocked by cars parked along the side of the road.

Yun shared the incident in a post on the Facebook page Complaint Singapore on Friday (March 15).

He said that they had visited NTUC Health Nursing Home in Pasir Ris on that same day and went to the bus stop outside the nursing home.

However, the entire lane was lined with parked cars, several of which were unattended.

"This is super ultra inconsiderate and unacceptable! How is a [person in a] wheelchair going to board the bus?!" Yun said.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Yun shared that the incident happened at around 1.30pm.

He said that this was the first time he had witnessed something like this, adding that even more drivers came eventually and parked their vehicles at the bus stop.

In the end, Yun and his mother were unable to board a bus.

"I had no choice but to call for a cab," he said.

Yun added that all the buses that came by had to stop at the road outside the bus stop bay, which was around four to five metres away.

"So there was no way a ramp could be placed for the wheelchair," he said.

Yun also wondered what would have happened if someone on a wheelchair needed to alight at the bus stop.

"I am just disturbed there are such occurrences. Does it mean that wheelchair users are unable to board or alight buses during this period of time?"

In the comments section, netizens were divided over the incident.

Some pointed out that what the drivers did was illegal, and one said that these drivers' actions were "causing others to suffer".

However, another commenter said that despite the parked cars, she was "pretty sure" there was space for the bus to stop in the right position for a wheelchair-bound person to board.

Other users urged him to be more understanding.

One commenter advised him to "tolerate" such incidents for a "peaceful and harmonious" life.

Another asked him to "live with it" as others don't complain in instances when traffic is held up by parents picking their kids up after school, or when there's a passing hearse.

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), traffic regulations state that it is an offence to park within nine metres of a bus stop.

"As the capacity of bus stops are designed based on the number of public buses and commuters that they serve, other vehicles parking and waiting at bus stops could result in congestion and affect commuters’ travel time and the service reliability of public buses."

LTA added that motorists are prohibited from stopping at bus stops that are heavily used, such as those located along bus lanes during bus lane operating hours or at bus stops where there are "no stopping except public buses" signs.

However, motorists are allowed to make quick stops at all other bus stops.

