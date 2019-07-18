'Superstar Steven Lim Kor Kor' seen showing off his '6-pack' in Bishan again

If you happen to be near Bishan MRT station or Junction 8 shopping mall, be sure to keep an eye out for local internet celebrity Steven Lim.

Stomp contributor Joe spotted the social media star, who often refers to himself as 'Superstar Steven Lim Kor Kor', outside Bishan Bus Interchange on Wednesday (July 17), at around 2pm.

Joe said: "Steven Lim does it again!

"He was approaching random strangers to promote his slimming class to them.

"I saw him flexing and lifting up his shirt to show people his six-pack. I was very amused and laughed."

Joe also said that this reminded him of a previous Stomp article where Steven Lim was seen in a similar act at the same location earlier in March this year.

