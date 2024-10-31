Thriving in transition: Supporting mid-career workers through their career journey

Fuelled by his passion for football, former logistics operations executive and private-hire driver Vinoth Nanda Kumar, 40, took his first deep-dive into the world of data analytics, developing a dashboard to conduct predictive analyses of his favourite football teams’ performances.

He did this by tracking the teams’ formations and ball passes during gameplay, which allowed the avid football fan, player and gamer to chart the teams’ performances against their expected abilities.

While it was a fun exercise for him as a football fan, the experience ultimately encouraged him to learn more about pursuing data analytics as a career.

“I read a news article about how a Lion City Sailors fan was hired as a data/performance analyst for the team,” he shared, explaining how the idea came about.

Earlier this month, Vinoth took his first foray into the world of data science, graduating from a SkillsFuture Career Transition Programme (SCTP) for Junior Data Engineers. The course, offered by Generation Singapore in collaboration with Microsoft and Temasek Polytechnic, was paid for in full using his SkillsFuture Credit (Mid-Career) top-up. On top of that, Vinoth is enrolled as a part-time student for a degree in Business Analytics at the Singapore University of Social Sciences.

Vinoth shared that by pursuing these courses, he looks forward to better employment prospects in the field of data analytics – an area that he is deeply passionate about.

In May this year, Singaporeans aged 40 and above received an additional top-up of $4,000 in SkillsFuture Credit, which can be used to offset fees for selected courses intended to create better employability outcomes.

Mid-career Reskilling and Upskilling

SkillsFuture Credit (Mid-Career) top-up of $4,000

Vinoth used his SkillsFuture Credit (Mid-Career) top-up of $4,000 this year to enrol in the SkillsFuture Career Transition Programme (SCTP) for Junior Data Engineers. The programme provides students with additional career support such as interview practice and industry networking opportunities.

The top-up covered his course fees entirely. Vinoth also added that if not for this top-up, a significant amount of his earnings as a private-hire driver would have been shaved off.

From 2025, those aged 40 and above, looking to make a change in their careers by pursuing a full-time course will also be eligible for a SkillsFuture Mid-Career Training Allowance. The allowance will be 50 per cent of one’s average income earned over the last 12 months, capped at $3,000 per month.

Courses eligible for this allowance include:

Full-time SkillsFuture Career Transition Programme (SCTP); Full-time Institutes of Higher Learning full qualifications up to undergraduate degree-level; and Full-time MOE-subsidised full qualifications offered by University of the Arts Singapore and Arts Institutions (up to undergraduate degree-level).

“People should take advantage of this scheme so that they can focus on upskilling themselves,” said Vinoth. He underscored the challenges a mid-career worker faces with balancing the cost of upskilling and other financial obligations like household expenses.

Singaporean mid-career workers can be assured that they will be supported in their career journey. Come 2025, there will be new initiatives that complement existing support measures for Singaporeans in the areas of:

Mid-career reskilling and upskilling; Considering mid-career job switches; Seeking new employment; and Navigating retrenchment

Read on to find out more about the various programmes available, and hear from mature workers who have benefitted from them.

Workforce Singapore (WSG)’s Career Conversion Programme (CCP)

Like Vinoth, Rekha Kaur, 53, ventured out of her career comfort zone, transitioning from hospitality to the land transport industry, where she could apply certain transferrable skills.

“I saw similarities between the hospitality and land transport industries. They are both people-related,” she said.

Rekha enrolled in the programme for Rail Operations Professionals through Workforce Singapore’s (WSG) Career Conversion Programme (CCP). The on-the-job training she received provided her with specialised knowledge in handling emergency situations, as well as technical know-how.

“The support from WSG’s CCP and the continuous SBS Transit training has prepared me well to ensure smooth operations and deliver quality service to our passengers,” Rekha shared.

For employers who hire programme trainees like Rekha, WSG funds up to 90 per cent of their salaries throughout the training period.

Mid-career job switches

SkillsFuture Career Transition Programme (SCTP)

65-year-old Richard Toh is no stranger to venturing into unchartered territories. After more than 30 years in administration, human resources and customer service in industries such as construction and textile manufacturing, Richard knew it was time for a change.

“All along, I’ve been drawn to work [that contributes to] helping others… healthcare is one of the sectors where I can combine my skills in customer service and administration with the meaningful purpose of helping patients,” said Richard.

His inclination towards serving people propelled him to take up a specialist diploma in gerontology, the scientific study of ageing. On top of acquiring knowledge on active ageing, food nutrition for seniors, basic health coaching and more, Richard also upskilled himself by taking on the SCTP to train as a Patient Service Associate. Both courses were facilitated by Temasek Polytechnic.

The SCTP helps support mid-career workers with acquiring industry-relevant skills to improve their employability, allowing them to pivot to new sectors or job roles.

Seeking new employment

Career Matching Services at NTUC’s e2i and WSG

Individuals seeking new roles or jobs can approach NTUC’s Employment and Employability Institute (e2i) and WSG to tap on their career matching services, which offer the opportunity to meet with a career coach for advice on their next career move.

Those seeking career-related tips can also visit CareersCompass by MyCareersFuture for resources that will help guide them through their career journey.

Jan (not his real name), following his retrenchment, faced difficulties landing a job. He was not able to identify transferable skills nor effectively prepare himself for the job market. He struggled with his job search for over three months, before he decided to seek help through e2i’s career matching services.

Within two months of working with a career coach, Jan was equipped with the tools and knowledge required to navigate the complexities of a mid-career transition, including a simple facelift of his LinkedIn profile.

The support he received gave Jan a much-needed boost. His LinkedIn profile soon attracted more views, and he was contacted by a recruiter. After just two rounds of interviews, Jan landed the role of an operations executive.

Navigating retrenchment

SkillsFuture Jobseeker Support scheme (from April 2025 onwards)

From April 2025, the SkillsFuture Jobseeker Support scheme will provide temporary financial support of up to $6,000 over six months to involuntarily unemployed individuals.

The scheme will benefit lower- to middle-income workers, who have had an average monthly income of $5,000 or less in the last 12 months. To qualify for these payouts, individuals will have to play an active role in their own job search – by actively applying for jobs, attending career coaching and career preparatory workshops, or participating in eligible training courses.

Vinoth, who is embarking on a job search for a new role in data analytics, shares his appreciation for this scheme. “A job search is a very emotional process. It can drain you mentally… If you have the money to support you financially, at least it takes a little bit of the stress away,” said Vinoth.

Businesses committed to lifelong learning share how they do it

Of note, a number of businesses have also been doing their part to support the career aspirations of mid-career workers through lifelong learning programmes.

Certis Singapore believes in preparing its employees to be “multi-skilled workers”. Beyond certification in conventional security practices, Certis Singapore’s security officers are also certified in cybersecurity, which allows them to effectively address facilities management issues.

The company also recently partnered the Singapore University of Technology (SUTD) to enhance Artificial Intelligence (AI) literacy for security professionals.

Social enterprise Project Dignity also facilitates inclusive training programmes for its employees and beyond. Its basic food safety and hygiene courses are designed to empower jobseekers to find employment within the food and beverage, hospitality, and retail sectors. These courses aim to provide career prospects for mature workers, as well as those from disadvantaged backgrounds and persons with disabilities.

“Some of the older employees have no choice but to [consider] mid-career switches due to health issues such as cancer and stroke,” said Christopher Koh, Assistant General Manager of Project Dignity. “We train them in our programme and help them find a job after.”

Navigating a major career change – be it enrolling in full-time studies as an adult, entering a new industry, or dealing with sudden job loss – can be daunting. However, Singaporean mid-career workers can be assured that there are ample measures in place to support them in their career journey. Click here to find out more.

