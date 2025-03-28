Surrey Hills Holdings terminates employment of founder Pang Gek Teng for 'wrongdoings and fraud'

SINGAPORE - Pang Gek Teng, who grew Surrey Hills Grocer from one to five outlets, is no longer chief executive officer (CEO) of Surrey Hills Holdings after it terminated her employment on March 26.

In a media statement on March 28, it said she has admitted to "certain wrongdoings and fraud" committed against the company.

It will be carrying out investigations to ascertain the extent of losses suffered.

In the interim, the CEO duties will be assumed by Koh Chew Chee, director of the board of Surrey Hills Holdings.

It added that daily operations and its businesses will continue without disruption.

Pang told The Straits Times via WhatsApp on March 28: "While I am deeply disappointed with the current situation, I am immensely proud of what [my colleagues and I] have accomplished together."

"From a single vision from Joo Koon (where she opened her first outlet in 2021), we cultivated a thriving business that has resonated with so many, and I am grateful for the unwavering support from our customers, partners and employees who believed in this journey."

Pang, 36, declined to comment on the allegations levelled against her but said she is seeking legal advice.

The company is best known for its Australian-inspired cafe chain Surrey Hills Grocer, with outlets in locations like Raffles City, Woodleigh Mall and One Holland Village.

It has other food and beverage brands: Japanese ramen restaurant Mensho Tokyo; Spanish eatery MoVida Original which originated in Melbourne; and Bon Broth, a hot pot concept opened in partnership with Taiwanese chef Andre Chiang in February.

Pang started her career in an events company before enrolling in PSB Academy in Singapore where she earned a degree in management and marketing. PSB is a partner of University of Newcastle in Australia.

She worked in a bank here, but later pivoted to business. However, her ideas, which included a home-delivery service in Australia that the Covid-19 pandemic quashed, failed to take off.

In 2021, she returned to Singapore with just A$362 (S$306) in her pocket, and started Surrey Hills Grocer with a $400,000 investment from a family friend. It made its debut in Joo Koon that December, and quickly became known for its pet-friendly spaces and brunch fare from Down Under.

In Pang's statement to The Straits Times, she added: "At this time, I do need time to process what has happened. Though I'm unsure about the future, my commitment to the industry remains strong and I trust in the One who holds my days."

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.