Suspected drowning at Kusu Island: 1 missing, 1 rescued

Two young men are involved in a suspected drowning incident near Kusu Island, police said yesterday (Feb 13).

The police added they were alerted to the incident the day prior at 2.37pm.

A 28-year-old man was rescued and taken to hospital while the search for a 24-year-old man is ongoing.

On Feb 13, the Singapore Marine Guide posted a notice on Facebook cautioning boaters to avoid waters between Kusu and Lazarus islands until further notice.

The post mentioned the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were conducting an operation.

Notice to Boaters: MPA and SCDF are conducting an operation between Lazarus and Kusu Islnds. Best to avoid that area until further notice. Posted by Singapore Marine Guide on Saturday, February 12, 2022

AsiaOne has reached out to SCDF for more information.

ALSO READ: Girl nearly drowns during Sunday swim at Siloso Beach

amierul@asiaone.com