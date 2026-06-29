Sylvia Lim shares photo with Pritam Singh over beer after WP conference: 'Few know what you are going through'

Following the Workers' Party's (WP) Special Cadre Members' Conference on Sunday (June 28), party chief Pritam Singh and chair Sylvia Lim appeared to brush aside rumours of internal divisions as they spent time with their partners over drinks.

In an Instagram post on Sunday evening, Lim shared a photo of the gathering, showing her, Singh and their partners enjoying beers together at a bar.

Lim was accompanied by her husband, former national striker Quah Kim Song, while Singh was seen alongside his wife, Loveleen Kaur Walia.

"Sometimes, there are only a few people who know what you are going through," she wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag "ForBetterForWorse".

Lim's post came after the WP held a special meeting amid rumours that some cadre members were unhappy with Singh's leadership and were seeking to unseat him during the party's internal elections.

The special meeting came two months after the party's Central Executive Committee (CEC) formally reprimanded Singh following internal disciplinary proceedings.

Singh faced these disciplinary proceedings after his conviction on two counts of lying to a parliamentary committee.

Despite the speculation, Singh was re-elected as the Workers' Party's secretary-general on Sunday after securing what was described as a supermajority of votes.

Aljunied GRC MP Gerald Giam, who chaired the conference, said: "A vote was taken on whether Pritam Singh would remain as secretary-general, and I would say that a supermajority voted for him to remain as the Workers' Party's secretary-general."

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Singh was asked about cadre members who were reportedly unhappy with the outcome of the vote.

"The petitioners asked for a vote, and the chair of the meeting agreed that there would be a vote. I am quite sure they respect the democratic process, as we all do," said Singh, adding that the party remained focused on its role.

The 'right' decision: Harpreet Singh

Also weighing in was the party's new CEC member Harpreet Singh, who reflected on the outcome of the conference in a Facebook post on Sunday.

"At their Special Conference today, Workers' Party cadres voted resoundingly to retain Pritam Singh as secretary-general. While the decision will not satisfy everyone, it is in my view the right one," he said.

"What WP cadres were called upon to assess was a broader question: whether Pritam Singh remains fit to lead the Workers' Party, having regard both to the judgment and to the full weight of his entire record, character and conduct over more than fifteen years of public life."

Harpreet noted that following the results, WP MPs, the CEC and cadres continued to place their confidence in Singh.

"That confidence is not blind loyalty. It is a careful assessment by people who have worked alongside him closely," he said.

"The weight of the trust that has been placed today on Pritam Singh is a heavy one. I have no doubt he will carry it with the same commitment and humility he has shown throughout his years of service."

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com