Tackling cost of living concerns, taking better care of seniors 2 key areas of focus for Govt: PM Wong

SINGAPORE — Tackling cost of living concerns and taking better care of seniors are two key areas of focus for the Government, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Aug 23.

In a press conference five days after his maiden National Day Rally, PM Wong said he is looking into longer-term care for seniors and their housing needs. This is a big issue that will continue to grow as more people age, he noted.

Besides helping the older seniors who are in their 70s or 80s, there will also be support for their children - younger seniors who are entering or in their 50s and feel “sandwiched” with both ageing parents and children to look after, he said.

On cost of living, PM Wong said his Government is looking at doling out more help to specific segments of the population, including those with larger families and more young children, where “costs add up quite quickly”.

Such additional support will add to broad-based schemes such as the CDC vouchers, and cost of living payouts and U-Save rebates that target the lower- and middle-income groups.

During the press conference at the National Press Centre in Hill Street – PM Wong’s first since he took office as Singapore’s fourth prime minister on May 15 – he outlined his thinking for the Rally and what Singaporeans can expect in the months ahead.

On Aug 18, the prime minister had set out a major reset of policies, which included granting more paid leave for new parents, giving temporary financial help to lower- and middle-income workers who lose their jobs, and updating the Gifted Education Programme.

PM Wong said he had sought to flesh out, in more concrete terms, the aspirations and hopes that Singaporeans have shared during the Forward Singapore engagement exercise.

These aspirations and ambitions for the future are covered underpinned by two key pillars, he said – a renewed social compact and a refreshed Singapore dream.

The renewed social compact relates to how every Singaporeans will get support despite their setbacks in life and get a fair shot in life, said PM Wong, who finished his first 100 days in office on Aug 22.

Despite this, “everyone has to do their part, work hard, make the effort to excel and uplift their families”, he said. “If they do that, the government will be there to support them every step of the way and help them to get ahead,” he added.

PM Wong said the refreshed Singapore dream relates to how Singaporeans can find their own paths and not have to compare with one another.

“We can all be the best possible versions of ourselves,” PM Wong said. “In other words, we can thrive and flourish on our own terms and in ways that are less prescribed and more open.”

Realising these two shared goals required a “major reset” of certain policies, attitudes and mindsets, he said, adding that he had focused his Rally speech on changes in parental leave arrangements, temporary financial support for those who lost their jobs and education.

Besides studying measures for seniors and to address cost of living, PM Wong said his Government is also looking out for other issues that Singaporeans care about. This is why regular engagements with Singaporeans is a very important aspect of his work, he added.

Since taking office, he has embarked on visits to several districts across the island so far. These are “very good opportunities for me to meet residents and to hear firsthand their perspectives and feedback”, he said.

PM Wong noted that he had previously committed to hold press conferences from time to time to share his thoughts with Singaporeans through the media. He said he thought it useful to hold a press conference at this juncture, to take stock of what his Government has done and what is next on the agenda.

He also said he will continue to hold dialogue sessions with different segments of society, and engage Singaporeans through social media and press conferences such as this one.

These engagements can help everyone gain a common picture of why the Government is embarking on certain plans, where the nation is heading towards, and what everyone can do in big and small ways to realise a shared vision, he added.

“This is the commitment from me and my team,” he said. “We are here to listen to you, understand firsthand, your concerns, hopes and dreams, and to build a stronger, more meaningful connection with every Singaporean.”

PM Wong outlined his thinking for the National Day Rally and what Singaporeans can expect in the months ahead. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

On the foreign policy front, PM Wong said he will, in the months ahead, visit more Asean countries before conducting visits to the country’s key partners outside of South-east Asia.

He is also set to attend a few international summits, including the Asean Summit in Laos from Oct 6 to 11, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Peru in November, and the Group of 20 Summit in Brazil from Nov 18 to 19.

PM Wong said it is important that he meets leaders of other countries in his new capacity to establish good personal relations with them, as this would set the tone for the country’s overall relationship with their countries. Some countries could even be up for a change of government.

This is why Singapore has to navigate the environment by staying nimble and vigilant, continually finding ways to strengthen our partnerships and build new connections, and maintaining Singapore’s relevance on the global stage, he said.

PM Wong also said he will find future occasions to elaborate on Singapore’s foreign policy and the external environment.

“It’s important for me to engage Singaporeans on these issues because I think everyone needs to understand what’s at stake, especially on critical issues where our collective security and fundamental interests are involved,” he said.

“We must be able to come together as one people, despite our differences and perspectives, and take a common, whole of Singapore’s position to advance our national interest together.”

