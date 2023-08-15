Take a ride in this multi-role tanker at RSAF's 55th anniversary open house

SINGAPORE – On the outside, the aircraft looks menacing, with its business-like matte grey paintwork and military markings.

But step inside, and you may feel like you are in a typical commercial plane – albeit minus the usual luxuries like pillows and entertainment sets.

Welcome on board the A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT), the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s (RSAF) next-generation tanker, capable of, among many roles, conducting air-refuelling mid-flight and supporting aeromedical evacuation missions.

With its maximum carrying capacity of 111,000kg of fuel, it can be operated by two pilots and one air refuelling operator.

Acquired by the RSAF from 2018, the aircraft is one of several military planes that the public can enjoy rides in as part of RSAF’s 55th anniversary open house, to be held on Sept 9 and 10 at Paya Lebar Air Base – its first physical open house in seven years.

Other crowd favourites like the static display will also make a return.

The other aircraft are the CH-47SD Chinook helicopter, the C130 transport plane, the Fokker 50 and the Singapore Youth Flying Club’s DA40 trainer, which can take just three passengers.

A total of 2,500 tickets are up for grabs, via a FormSG ballot available on the RSAF’s social media channels until noon on Aug 22.

On Monday, members of the media were invited to Changi Air Base to fly in the MRTT.

The roar of the Airbus’ two Rolls-Royce Trent 772B engines indicated that this was no normal aircraft.

Once in the air, reporters were greeted by the sight of two F-15SG fighter jets hovering near the MRTT’s wing. The jets were carrying the RSAF55 tail flash to commemorate the RSAF’s anniversary milestone.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=km9S1ciO3Kw[/embed]

The fighter jets then manoeuvred into an escort formation, with the MRTT in the middle, to demonstrate how they would escort an airliner to land safely.

Following this, the MRTT continued on its flight over the South China Sea, where it conducted an air-to-air refuelling of one of the F-15SG fighter jets, before landing back at the Changi Air Base.

Those who manage to secure one of the 2,500 tickets will be able to experience taking off in the MRTT and more on Sept 9 and 10 at Paya Lebar Air Base.

Members of the public who submit a ballot through FormSG can apply for up to four tickets, though they are entitled to only one ballot chance. All valid applications will go through an electronic balloting system, with the date, time and aircraft type randomly allocated.

The results of the balloting, giveaway and contests will be announced at the end of August.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Colonel Chen Boon Chong, Commander of Paya Lebar Air Base, said the response for the familiarisation flight has so far been overwhelming.

He added: “We look forward to bringing members of the public on board our flights to experience what it’s like riding on a military aircraft.”

Col Chen said around 250,000 visitors are expected at the open house, an increase of about 30 per cent from the last one in 2016.

Two F-15SG fighter jets flying past Marina Bay on Aug 14, 2023. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

To help create more buzz for the open house, the RSAF launched a Web app on Tuesday that provides essential information for visitors, including a map of the entire event and a programme sheet.

Col Chen said: “This whole concept about meshing digital and physical is something we are very excited to bring forth, and we think it’ll be a very fun moment for everyone.”

For the first time, visitors will be able to queue for popular attractions like cockpit and cabin entries through the Web app. This will allow visitors to maximise their time at the open house, instead of physically waiting in queues, he added.

The public will also be able to access the site (https://go.gov.sg/RSAF55OH) to take part in a variety of activities and games that will allow them to earn digital coins, to redeem rewards such as RSAF-themed gifts, or exchange them for fast passes at the open house.

