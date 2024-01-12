Taking a shortcut? Cabby spotted driving on Sengkang footpath

New shortcut unlocked?

Some pedestrians were puzzled on Monday (Jan 8) by the sight of a Strides Premier taxi cruising along a footpath along Sengkang West Road.

A clip of the incident uploaded to Facebook page SG Road Vigilante on Wednesday showed the cab driving towards a pedestrian crossing.

It later exited the walkway via the crossing and continued driving on the road.

The video clip tickled netizens, who suggested that the cabby was taking a shortcut.

"New shortcut?" one of them questioned as another suggested the taxi driver was "driving out from carpark, taking a shortcut".

"He should be park at temple and exit wrongly [sic]," a netizen commented.

Strides Premier told 8world that the company takes a serious view on dangerous driving and is investigating the incident.

Safety is the company's top priority, said Clarence Lew, Strides Premier's deputy CEO, adding that the company expects its taxi drivers to drive safely and adhere to all traffic rules and regulations.

"We constantly remind drivers to observe road safety at all times," he said.

AsiaOne has reached out to Strides Premier for more information.

