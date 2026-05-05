'An age of unprecedented change': Tan See Leng says new merged statutory board to prepare Singapore's workforce for AI

The technological wave is upon us, picking up speed and momentum, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said in Parliament on Tuesday (May 5), attributing the changes to capabilities of artificial intelligence (AI).

"Over the last 10 years, the world around us has shifted, and the next 10 years will certainly not in any way resemble the last 10," he said.

The minister was speaking at the debate on the Skills and Workforce Development Agency (SWDA) Bill's second reading — the SWDA will be formed after a merger between SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) and Workforce Singapore (WSG) should the Bill be passed.

Bringing together SSG and WSG will combine the strengths of both agencies, funnelling them into a "single upgraded engine for skills and workforce development" that is "ready to support Singaporeans and employers to navigate an age of unprecedented change", Tan said.

A latest addition to SWDA is the free access to premium AI tools for those who take up selected training courses, which will be delivered by the new statutory board in the coming months.

The new agency also promises to provide an "enhanced digital experience" with AI-powered personalised career guidance, training and employment opportunities based on an individual's portfolio.

Employers and businesses looking to fill job vacancies would also be able to look to SWDA to accelerate hiring of suitable candidates from its pool of job seekers and training, Tan added.

This will be done through re-skilling employees to transfer to new jobs or by providing guidance in adopting AI and managing its impact on jobs, for instance.

SWDA will also strengthen the ecosystem of service providers of career and employment services and training.

Building upon the foundation that SSG represents in skills training, SWDA aims to bolster other parts of this ecosystem to help workers and employers in their career and workforce needs.

"Beyond the structures and the services that SWDA will put in place, our deeper ambition is to shift the culture and the mindsets around careers and learning," Tan said.

"This is something that I will appeal to everyone… it requires a whole of society approach in an era where AI is rapidly transforming job requirements at a pace that no single institution can fully anticipate.

"Lifelong learning and career health must become the norm, and it must become a practical reality."

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khooyihang@asiaone.com