Tanjong Katong Road South sinkhole incident: Rescue over within 5 minutes, says site foreman

The supervisor of the site where the sinkhole occurred on Saturday (July 26) said that the incident from the car sinking to the driver's rescue took place within five minutes.

Site foreman Pitchai Udaiyappan Subbiah, 46, from Ohin Construction, told reporters on Sunday afternoon (July 27) that he and three other workers were at the PUB worksite at Tanjong Katong Road South, near One Amber condominium, when they heard a sound.

"I went to see the road and one car with a (woman) was inside," said Pitchai of the incident which occurred at around 5.50pm.

He and three other workers immediately sprang into action to help rescue the driver from the hole.

He added that she had opened the door herself, and appeared to be unhurt. The sinkhole was also dry at the time, he said, but later began filling up with water.

When asked how long it took the workers to rescue the woman from the time of the incident, he said: "Car sinking, maybe two to three minutes... coming out rescuing the woman, two minutes," indicating that the entire ordeal was over in about five minutes.

On Pitchai's instruction, the workers threw a nylon rope down to the woman and they helped to pull her out. She was later taken to hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Pitchai, who has been working in Singapore for the last 22 years, said that it's the first time he's faced such an incident.

Many netizens praised the quick action of the workers.

"I noticed whenever the migrant workers are around they will always be the first to respond when there is an incident. And their urgency is really appreciated," wrote one Facebook user in a comment to a video of the incident.

Shortly after the woman was rescued, workers were also seen running out from the worksite with traffic cones and barriers, placing them at the junction leading to the sinkhole to block incoming traffic.

In an update to its statement on the incident, SCDF noted that it will be commending the workers "for their bravery and prompt action in saving a life".

[embed]https://www.facebook.com/SCDFpage/posts/pfbid029D6xdJNP1p4iofRwKgZw1Z2DsPo47GvCFzertbrP4x2SUYyFDYncS9nbzuzWjHdFl[/embed]

PUB also acknowledged the swift response of the workers in its statement made at 11.20am on Sunday.

"We acknowledge and appreciate the quick actions by the workers on-site who pulled the driver of the vehicle out of the sinkhole," said the agency, adding that the driver was taken conscious to the hospital.

"She is able to walk and currently undergoing further check-ups. PUB is in touch with her to provide the necessary support," it said.

AsiaOne was at the scene of the incident this morning and observed workers draining the sinkhole.

The car was subsequently pulled out from the sinkhole at about 2.10pm this afternoon.

[[nid:720652]]

candicecai@asiaone.com