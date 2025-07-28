Tanjong Katong sinkhole: PUB says recovery efforts are 'progressing steadily', urges public to remain patient

Recovery efforts along Tanjong Katong South Road have now been underway for more than two days after a sinkhole formed there on Saturday (July 26).

In the meantime, efforts to ready the road for reopening are advancing steadily, with tests being conducted to check ground conditions, said national water agency PUB late on July 28.

PUB’s director for water reclamation (network) Herman Ching told reporters that while recovery efforts are “progressing steadily”, safety still remains "a priority”.

Ching also confirmed that backfilling works - using liquified stabilised soil (LSS) - were completed this morning.

LSS is made of cement, soil, and water and is used to fill cavities in the soil. It also provides the strength needed for subsequent road construction works.

PUB, which is leading and coordinating recovery efforts, said that “rigorous tests and scans” are currently deployed to “detect underground cavities and verify ground stability".

These include the use of ground-penetrating radar (GPR), physical probes, and seismic scans.

PUB added that thorough assessments are conducted in consultation with the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) and the Land Transport Authority.

The agency also sought the public’s continued patience and understanding as works continue round-the-clock to expedite recovery of the affected road.

BCA to conduct independent investigation

Separately, BCA said they are commencing an independent investigation into the sinkhole incident.

“The investigation will examine the circumstances leading to the formation of the sinkhole, identify the root causes, and take the necessary actions against any non-compliance under the Building Control Act”, said BCA in a statement to the media today.

BCA added that investigations could take months given the complexity of the incident and the need for geophysical tests.

