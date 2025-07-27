Tanjong Katong sinkhole: Repairs progressing well, reopening timeline to be provided after scans are completed, says Goh Pei Ming

Backfilling works at the sinkhole along Tanjong Katong Road South have been ongoing since Sunday afternoon (July 27), after a car that fell into the three metre-deep cavity on Saturday evening was lifted out at around 2pm.

Member of Parliament for Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC Goh Pei Ming told reporters during a second visit to the site on Sunday that works are “progressing on track well”.

Goh also said that backfilling works are ongoing to fill any cavities around the walls of the sinkhole with “a kind of soil stabiliser”.

AsiaOne observed that a truck-mounted boom pump has been deployed since operations transited to the backfilling phase. A consistent stream of cement mixers were also seen at the work area, working in tandem with the truck.

A worker on site whom AsiaOne spoke to earlier said that concrete is being used for stabilisation.

The media has asked the Public Utilities Board (PUB), the lead agency coordinating repair works, for confirmation.

Goh added that graded stones, commonly used for road bases, will then be added before the road is repaved.

Checks and scans will then be carried out on both sides of Tanjong Katong Road South to ensure that no other cavity remains.

A timeline for the reopening of Tanjong Katong Road South will only be announced after the scans are completed.

“Given what has happened, the staff are going to be additionally sure, to ensure that the road will be safe before we clear the road for reopening,” said Goh.

On Sunday morning, the Land Transport Authority said that Tanjong Katong Road South - between Mountbatten Road and East Coast Parkway (ECP) - will remain closed until further notice for repairs.

Bus services 36 and 48 have been diverted.

