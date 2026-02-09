ICA foils bid to import drones and replica guns into Singapore via shipping container

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers have foiled an attempt to smuggle drones and replica guns, including its parts and accessories, into Singapore via an inbound cargo container.

The incident happened on Jan 22 at the Tanjong Pagar Scanning Station in PSA Tanjong Pagar Terminal.

In a Facebook post on Monday (Feb 9), ICA said its officers noticed anomalies in the scanned images of the container and directed the cargo for further checks.

ICA search and examination officers found a total of 72 undeclared drones, and more than 10 units of replica guns and other parts and accessories.

Replica and toy guns are controlled items in Singapore and their import is managed under the Regulations of Imports and Exports Regulations.

This means that approval from the police's regulatory department is required for their import.

According to the police, any toy or replica guns that bear close resemblance to actual firearms will not be approved.

Meanwhile, the Infocomm Media Development Authority requires those who import drones operating in cellular network to apply for the telecommunications dealer (individual) licence.

The case has been referred to the relevant agencies for further investigation.

