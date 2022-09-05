Taxi driver taken to hospital after suffering cardiac arrest at Woodlands Checkpoint

A man was taken to hospital after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest at Woodlands Checkpoint yesterday (Sept 4) afternoon.

He was believed to be a taxi driver on his way to Singapore, Stomp reported on the same day.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) shared that they received a call for assistance at 21 Woodlands Crossing at 2.25pm.

The man was subsequently conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, SCDF added.

In past incidents on the Causeway, a woman flew into a rage and stopped a car from moving at the Malaysian immigration checkpoint in July.

A two-minute clip shared on Facebook showed the woman yanking off the vehicle's license plate and throwing it at the windscreen before going back to her own car.

A man was also seen running towards the black MPV, flipping off the driver.

The two involved in the road rage incident were arrested by Malaysian police on July 15.

And in August, the woman complained about her five-hour wait to clear customs at the Malaysian Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex.

Mitsueki Ademaro called it the "longest immigration queue ever" in a TikTok video that had garnered over 300,000 views.

Heavy traffic is expected at Woodlands Checkpoint during the upcoming September school holiday period from Sep 2 to 11, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Aug 31.

Describing how the waiting time to clear immigration was up to one-and-a-half hours during the same period pre-pandemic in 2019, the ICA advised travellers to expect delays and are advised to adjust their travel plans accordingly.

