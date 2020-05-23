Taxi, private-hire car drivers can continue to deliver food, groceries till end-September

Taxi and private-hire car drivers can continue to deliver food and groceries till the end of September, said Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan on Saturday (May 23).

This is because demand for home deliveries is expected to remain high even as circuit breaker measures are gradually eased from next month, he said.

Previously, drivers could only make deliveries till the end of June, under the temporary relaxation of point-to-point regulations announced by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in March. The regulations place multiple restrictions on drivers using their vehicles to make deliveries.

Mr Khaw said in a Facebook post that during this period, there has been a rise in demand for food deliveries, groceries and parcels as Singaporeans stay home and shop online.

With continuing high demand for such services expected, LTA has extended the temporary liberalisation of regulations by another three months, he said.

"This means taxi and PHC drivers can continue to supplement their incomes, as well as meet the needs of merchants and residents. It is win-win all round," he added.

Currently, more than 10,000 taxi and private-hire car (PHC) drivers are tapping this new regulation to carry out delivery services, said Mr Khaw. He added that his ministry is closely monitoring the ground to ensure that passengers' access to taxis and private-hire cars is not affected.

"This is to ensure that those who are returning to work post-circuit breaker, to help reopen the economy, are well served in a timely way."

Said Mr Khaw: "As circumstances change, we must quickly review and when appropriate revise policies and rules, to cope with new situations."

