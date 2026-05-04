Free TB screening at Heartbeat@Bedok extended to May 8; more than 700 people screened so far

Free tuberculosis (TB) screening for tenants, workers and frequent visitors to Bedok Central will be extended by one more day to Friday (May 8), said the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA).

The extension will allow an additional 500 individuals to be screened.

In a statement on Monday evening, the authority said a total of 708 people have undergone screening as at 6pm.

Of them, 541 were screened at Heartbeat@Bedok and 167 had visited the SATA CommHealth Bedok Clinic.

It is mandatory for all working at Heartbeat@Bedok, Block 216 Bedok Food Centre and Market and Singapore Pools Bedok Betting Centre to be screened, and 280 of them have done so.

The remaining 428 opted to be screened on a voluntary basis.

@asiaone Tuberculosis screening is taking place in Bedok from May 4–7 after 13 linked cases were identified in the area. Early screening started on May 2, with follow-up X-rays scheduled for May 14–15 if needed. Screening will also continue at selected locations until June 5. #sgnews #Singapore #Tuberculosis #health #Community ♬ original sound - AsiaOne

CDA said in an earlier statement that there had been 13 TB cases with genetic similarities across three clusters in Bedok Central between January 2023 and February 2026.

Several cases had overlapping activity patterns at the three aforementioned locations over a period of time, suggesting possible TB exposure through repeated visits or prolonged exposure.

Members of the public who spent 96 hours in a year at the affected locations beginning January 2023 can be tested for the TB infection.

CDA said slots at Heartbeat@Bedok are prioritised for workers who must undergo mandatory screening.

Appointments for free screening can also be made at SATA CommHealth Bedok Clinic or the National Tuberculosis Screening Centre till June 5.

Senior Minister of State for Health Tan Kiat How said on Monday that residents do not have to avoid patronising the hawkers and shops at the affected locations: "Still safe to eat, still safe to meet."

Some hawkers in the area said they noticed a dip in footfall and business after the news of the TB clusters broke last week.

Tan, who is MP for East Coast GRC, said in a Facebook post that he appreciated how Singaporeans from other regions have visited Bedok to support hawkers there.

For the month of May, hawkers and merchants will receive a half-month rental rebate from the National Environment Agency and a half-month service and conservancy charges waiver from the East Coast Town Council.

"This is a challenging period, but also a reminder of what community looks like people stepping forward, looking out for one another and eat here.

"Let's continue to stay calm, informed, and supportive."

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com