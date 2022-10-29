Tea-rrific job: SCDF officers extinguish fire using Pokka green tea bottle

Someone should probably call Pokka and let them know that it might just have stumbled upon its best advertisement to date.

Two officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were recently spotted taking turns to extinguish a fire in Bedok using an unexpected tool — a Pokka green tea bottle.

A TikTok user posted a 36-second video of the incident on Tuesday (Oct 25), and the clip has since garnered more than 210,000 views and over 15,000 likes.

It starts off with two SCDF officers attempting to douse the fire with some liquid in a a Pokka bottle.

Later in the video, a third officer was seen carrying a fire extinguisher. Instead of using it, he set it down and watched the pair try to put out the fire.

As the video neared its end, it was obvious that the fire extinguisher would not be needed because very quickly, the fire died down.

Netizens were amused and reacted to the video with their own witty comments.

When AsiaOne reached out, the SCDF said that they were alerted to the fire involving contents of a rubbish bin at Block 402 Bedok North Avenue 3 at about 1.35pm that day.

While many had speculated in the comments section of the TikTok video that tea was used to douse the fire, the SCDF said that the flames were extinguished with two bottles of water.

The SCDF also said that because the fire was quickly put out, the firefighters "did not have to use their fire extinguishers, compressed air foam backpacks or water jets to extinguish it".

Rubbish chute and bin fires tend to be "small scale" and carry minimal risk of spreading, said the SCDF.

"We encourage the public to download the SCDF's myResponder app and register as a community first responder via the app. Through the app, the public can be alerted to nearby emergencies such as a cardiac arrest incident or minor fires like those involving rubbish chutes/bins that can be quickly attended to by members of the public."

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

