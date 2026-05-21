Teen, 15, among 295 under probe over $5m in suspected scam losses

A 15-year-old teenager was among 295 people being investigated for their suspected involvement in scams linked to losses exceeding $5 million.

This comes after a two-week islandwide police operation that uncovered more than 750 scam cases.

In a statement on Thursday (May 21), the police said officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and the seven Police Land Divisions conducted the operation between May 7 and May 20.

A total of 191 men and 104 women, aged between 15 and 76, are assisting with investigations for their alleged roles as scammers or money mules.

The suspects are believed to be involved in over 750 scam cases, including e-commerce scams, friend impersonation scams, job scams, government official impersonation scams, investment scams and rental scams.

Anti-scam laws in force

The individuals are being investigated for offences including cheating, money laundering and providing payment services without a licence.

Those convicted of cheating can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

Those found guilty of money laundering offences will face up to 10 years' jail, a fine of up to $500,000, or both.

Meanwhile, carrying on a business providing payment services without a licence carries penalties of up to three years' jail, a fine of up to $125,000, or both.

The police also highlighted tougher anti-scam laws that took effect on Dec 30, 2025.

Under the new measures, scammers and members or recruiters of scam syndicates face mandatory caning of at least six strokes, with penalties of up to 24 strokes.

Scam mules who assist scammers by laundering proceeds, providing SIM cards or Singpass credentials may also face discretionary caning of up to 12 strokes.

Police warned that individuals linked to scam-related activities could also face restrictions on banking services and mobile line subscriptions under the Facility Restriction Framework.

They added that "anyone found to be linked to such crimes will be held accountable".

[[nid:736311]]

eriko.lim@asiaone.com