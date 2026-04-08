Teen, 18, to be charged for allegedly stealing motorcycle from carpark in Bidadari

An 18-year-old male teenager was arrested for allegedly stealing a motorcycle from a carpark in Bidadari.

In a press release on Wednesday (April 8), the police said they were alerted to the theft on April 2 at 2.30pm.

The motorcycle had been parked at a carpark in the vicinity of Block 101A Bidadari Park Drive.

Officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division identified the teenager with the aid of images from police cameras and arrested him on Tuesday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect was able to start the motorcycle as its transponder had been left inside a storage compartment.

The stolen vehicle was subsequently recovered, and the teenager will be charged in court on Thursday.

If found guilty of vehicle theft, he faces a jail term of up to seven years along with a fine.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com

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