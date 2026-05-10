Teen arrested after allegedly assaulting Amos Yee outside Suntec City anime convention

A teenage cosplayer was arrested on Saturday (May 9) after he allegedly attacked Amos Yee outside an anime convention, which had issued a ban on the convicted child sex offender.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said it received a call for assistance at Suntec City Convention Centre at about 2.15pm.

Officers found that a 27-year-old man had sustained minor injuries after being assaulted by an 18-year-old.

The teen was subsequently arrested for causing public nuisance, the police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

Footage of the incident uploaded online shows the teen, cosplaying Yuji Itadori from manga series Jujutsu Kaisen, raining blows and kicks on Yee at a crowded walkway within the convention centre.

Ticketed anime convention Doujin Market was taking place at the upper floor of the centre over the weekend.

Doujin Market earlier announced the cancellation of Yee's ticket and said it had banned him from all conventions as part of its "no-tolerance policy".

According to the minute-long clip circulating online, the cosplayer had paused his initial attack after about 20 seconds and walked away.

As Yee stood up from the ground, the cosplayer returned to tackle him from behind, pushing him to the floor and punching his head.

One onlooker confronts the cosplayer as he makes to flee.

Bloodied lip

Following the fracas, Yee said on X that he had suffered a bloodied lip.

In a video Yee uploaded on X, he is seen telling the camera that he was "kicked out" of the convention, and that many anime fans were milling around the centre.

Then, the camera falls to the ground as the teen purportedly swiped at Yee.

"What are you doing?" Yee is heard saying as he picked up the camera, before the clip cuts as the cosplayer allegedly continues attacking.

He also denied supposition circulating online that he had incited the altercation or was taking upskirt photos of women.

Yee is currently facing three charges under the Enlistment Act over his national service obligations.

He had been convicted in the US for child pornography and sexual grooming and was serving a six-year jail sentence before being paroled and subsequently deported to Singapore.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com