Teen who sped towards police roadblock at Commonwealth injuring 2 officers to be charged

A 16-year-old teenager will be charged in court on Wednesday (June 24) after he allegedly attempted to evade a police roadblock and collided into two enforcement officers stationed there.

The police said in a statement that officers from the traffic police and Land Transport Authority (TPA) had set up a joint roadblock along Commonwealth Avenue West towards Commonwealth Avenue on March 21.

When he approached the roadblock, he rode at high speed on his unregistered vehicle hitting a traffic police officer and an LTA officer.

The 28-year-old traffic police officer sustained injuries including a head haematoma (blood clot in the skull), abrasions and hip pain.

The 44-year-old male LTA officer was severely hurt, suffering a brain injury, knee fracture, muscle tear and a sprained ligament.

Both officers and the teen rider were conscious when taken to the hospital.

The teen will be charged with offences including evading a police roadblock, reckless driving causing hurt and grievous hurt, and driving underage.

Teen on PMD evades roadblock in separate case

In a separate incident at the same location, a 15-year-old male teenager who was riding an unregistered Personal Mobility Device (PMD) fled after seeing the roadblock at about 11.25pm.

He mounted the pavement, abandoned the vehicle and escaped on foot together with his male pillion rider.

The two riders were subsequently detained by traffic police officers.

The 15-year-old will also be taken to court on Wednesday (June 24) and charged with evading a police roadblock, riding a PMD on a public road and riding an unregistered PMD on a footpath.

The police said they take a tough stance against anyone who evades roadblocks and endangers the safety of officers and members of the public.

"The police would also like to remind the public that PMDs are not permitted on public roads, and enforcement action will be taken against those found flouting the laws."

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com