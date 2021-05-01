Teen leaves 500m-long blood trail in Toa Payoh knife attack

A horrifying bloody scene greeted residents of 60A Lorong 4 Toa Payoh on Thursday night (April 29) after a male teenager was injured in a knife attack.

A blood trail, roughly 500 metres long, stretched from the ground floor lift landing of the nearby multi-storey carpark to the open-air parking space on the sixth floor. Photos showed a huge blood splatter on the ground with several bare footprints leading away from it.

The attackers were four other male youths, aged between 15 to 20. They had attacked and chased the 15-year-old victim with a knife after an argument between them escalated, Shin Min Daily News reported.

As the area was normally observed to be rather peaceful, residents were shocked when they learnt what had occurred.

One resident, who declined to be named, told the Chinese daily news she had heard shouting but ignored it and gone back to sleep, thinking it was just a ruckus caused by children.

Another resident, 30, recalled seeing three or four suspicious-looking young men run past his door, though he didn't hear anything unusual.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said the four attackers have since been arrested for rioting with a deadly weapon.

Meanwhile, the victim was conveyed conscious to the KK Women's and Children's Hospital, the Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

This is the second knife attack in the past week.

Just Tuesday (April 27), a woman was left bleeding from her hand and neck area after her colleague attacked her seven times with a chopper, allegedly unhappy with her criticism.

The man was arrested, four hours later, for voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

