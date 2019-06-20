Teenager receives 9 stitches on face after suffering cut at Jewel's Canopy Park mirror maze

The teen's aunt, Ms Susan Goh, 45, posted a photo of her niece's wound on Facebook on Wednesday evening.

SINGAPORE - A 14-year-old girl who was playing at the mirror maze attraction at Canopy Park in Jewel Changi Airport suffered a cut on her face that required nine stitches.

A spokesman for Jewel confirmed the incident, which took place around 5.15pm on Wednesday (June 19).

"First aid was immediately administered by the attraction ranger on duty when the guest discovered the injury upon exiting the maze," the spokesman said.

Ms Goh, a property agent, told The Straits Times that her niece had been playing in the maze with five other children when the incident occurred.

The girl was not aware that she was cut until one of the other children she was playing with in the maze pointed it out.

The girl wanted to clean it with a piece of tissue but was stopped by her mother who could tell that it was a deep cut, Ms Goh said.