Teenager receives 9 stitches on face after suffering cut at Jewel's Canopy Park mirror maze

The teen's aunt, Ms Susan Goh, 45, posted a photo of her niece's wound on Facebook on Wednesday evening.
PHOTO: Facebook/Susan Goh
Choo Yun Ting
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A 14-year-old girl who was playing at the mirror maze attraction at Canopy Park in Jewel Changi Airport suffered a cut on her face that required nine stitches.

A spokesman for Jewel confirmed the incident, which took place around 5.15pm on Wednesday (June 19).

"First aid was immediately administered by the attraction ranger on duty when the guest discovered the injury upon exiting the maze," the spokesman said.

The teen's aunt, Ms Susan Goh, 45, posted a photo of her niece's wound on Facebook on Wednesday evening.

Ms Goh, a property agent, told The Straits Times that her niece had been playing in the maze with five other children when the incident occurred.

The girl was not aware that she was cut until one of the other children she was playing with in the maze pointed it out.

The girl wanted to clean it with a piece of tissue but was stopped by her mother who could tell that it was a deep cut, Ms Goh said.

Attraction staff brought the teenager, who will turn 15 next month, to a clinic in Terminal 3 to seek medical attention.

As the girl's wound required stitches on her face, the doctor referred her to a hospital for treatment.

She received nine stitches, and the doctor said it was likely to cause scarring, Ms Goh said.

"Thankfully, it's not life-threatening," Ms Goh said, adding that she posted the photo on Facebook to warn others to be careful when visiting such attractions, especially when parent supervision is not mandatory.

The Jewel spokesman said: "We regret the guest's unfortunate experience and wish her a smooth recovery. We urge all guests to stay aware of their personal safety whilst having fun at the attractions."

On June 14, a woman injured her hand after tripping while on the sky nets attraction at Canopy Park.

In response to queries following the incident, a Jewel spokesman said that the attractions at Canopy Park, which opened to the public on June 10, have undergone numerous safety tests before they were certified safe for operations.

ALSO READ: Jewel Changi Airport's massive playground is open - but be prepared to pay up to $54 for the full experience

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

Changi Airport
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Starlet claims Show Lo cheated with her
Starlet claims Show Lo cheated with her
K-pop star Johyun&#039;s cosplay slammed for being &#039;too revealing&#039; but internet disagrees
K-pop star Johyun's cosplay slammed for being 'too revealing' but internet disagrees
Woman with guide dog barred from boarding bus, but driver helps her find a seat
Woman with guide dog barred from boarding bus, but driver helps her find a seat
Family of 2-year-old girl allegedly murdered by dad: &#039;We don&#039;t hate him, he doted on her&#039;
Family of 2-year-old girl allegedly murdered by dad: 'We don't hate him, he doted on her'
This garlic peeling hack is blowing up the internet and we&#039;re dying to try it
This garlic peeling hack is blowing up the internet and we're dying to try it
Harsh words for Lin Chi-ling following marriage announcement
Harsh words for Lin Chi-ling following marriage announcement
Carrie Wong loses drama role originally planned for Rebecca Lim
Carrie Wong loses drama role originally planned for Rebecca Lim
Family of 5 travels on motorcycle in Malaysia, traffic police gives them a lift home
Family of 5 travels on motorcycle in Malaysia, traffic police gives them a lift home
Unauthorised drones around Changi Airport delay 37 flights, affect operations of one runway
Unauthorised drones around Changi Airport delay 37 flights, affect operations of one runway
Wife of local actor Benjamin Heng dies
Wife of local actor Benjamin Heng dies
SCDF ragging incident: Officer on standby told to rescue Cpl Kok seconds after fatal push
SCDF ragging incident: Officer on standby told to rescue Cpl Kok seconds after fatal push
Singapore Airlines beaten to world&#039;s best airline award by Qatar Airways
Singapore Airlines beaten to world's best airline award by Qatar Airways

LIFESTYLE

5 smart tricks Singaporeans use to save money when travelling
5 smart tricks Singaporeans use to save money when travelling
HDB SBF &amp; ROF - complete guide to applying for Sale of Balance flats
HDB SBF & ROF - complete guide to applying for Sale of Balance flats
Is Orchard Road still cool? 7 fun things to do at Orchard Road Singapore
Is Orchard Road still cool? 7 fun things to do at Orchard Road Singapore
Good deals must share June 17-23: Up to 90% off at Popular and 1-for-1 KFC chicken
Good deals must share June 17-23: Up to 90% off at Popular and 1-for-1 KFC chicken

Home Works

How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious
How a tailored layout made this tight 4-room HDB spacious
House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

In revenge at neighbours, Taiwan man takes a dump in common water tank
Neighbour from hell: Taiwan man dumps excrement in common water tank
True colours: K-pop&#039;s most unique group identities
True colours: K-pop's most unique group identities
Shu Qi recovers gracefully from a fall and fans are loving it
Shu Qi recovers gracefully from a fall and fans are loving it
Chinese woman stabs station staff after missing train
Chinese woman stabs station staff after missing train

SERVICES