'Challenging the law': Teens criticised for riding PMDs on road in Ang Mo Kio

A group of teenagers have come under fire after they were filmed riding Personal Mobility Devices (PMDs) on the road.

An Instagram video posted by Sgfollowsall on Friday (Feb 6) shows the youths riding PMDs along a three-lane road, overtaking vehicles and switching lanes.

Two of them were seen standing on electric scooters, while the remaining five travelled on three electric bicycles.

The video was reportedly filmed along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 towards Upper Thomson Road, though the exact date of the recording was not stated.

After watching the clip, netizens criticised the group's behaviour, with many saying that the youths showed a disregard for their own safety and others', and that they are "challenging the law".

Others also said that drivers would take the blame if an accident were to occur, even if the PMD riders were the ones behaving recklessly on the road.

One netizen called for stricter road enforcement and suggested that bicycles and Personal Mobility Aids (PMAs) should be required to display licence plates.

Under the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) current regulations, bicycles and electric bicycles are allowed on roads, while PMDs such as electric scooters are prohibited.

On Feb 4, Minister of State for Transport Baey Yam Keng said in Parliament that PMAs should only be used by delivery riders with mobility needs.

Such regulations help to protect both path users and PMA riders themselves, he explained.

The Land Transport and Related Matters Bill was not intended to target a specific group but to ensure safety, Baey pointed out.

From June 1, mobility scooter users are required to hold a Certificate of Medical Need to certify their mobility issue. Seniors who are 70 and above, however, are exempted.

PMA users travelling on public paths will also have to reduce their speed from 10kmh to 6kmh.

