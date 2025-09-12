Telok Blangah CNB raid: Suspected Kpod trafficker charged under Misuse of Drugs Act

The 26-year-old man who was arrested during the Central Narcotics Bureau's (CNB) anti-drug raid on Wednesday evening (Sept 10) has been charged with allegedly trafficking vape pods containing etomidate.

Singaporean Tian Jiacheng was handed two charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act on Friday (Sept 12).

The Wednesday evening raid was CNB's first major operation targeting an etomidate syndicate since new anti-vaping laws kicked in on Sept 1.

That day, a total of 327 suspected Kpods, vape-related items and packing materials were seized from the three-room Telok Blangah flat which Tian was observed by CNB officers to be operating from.

According to charge sheets obtained by AsiaOne, Tian allegedly trafficked a Class C controlled drug on Sept 10 by selling one packet containing five vape pods believed to be laced with etomidate to a man named Wong Jun Xiang.

He is also accused of handing over two packets of five vape pods believed to contain etomidate to a courier identified in court documents as Muhammad Nuh Noordin for delivery purposes.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that a four-week adjournment was sought for Tian's case, pending a Health Sciences Authority report and the completion of investigations.

ST also reported the prosecutor as saying that Tian would likely face additional charges, although details were not provided.

Tian was offered bail of $20,000 and his case was adjourned to Oct 13 for a pre-trial conference.

If convicted of trafficking under the new anti-vaping laws, Tian may face between two and 10 years' jail and two to five strokes of the cane.

