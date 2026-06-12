Temperature falls to 20.1 deg C in central Singapore due to heavy rain

Singapore residents got a reprieve from hot and humid weather on Friday (June 12), after thundery showers and gusty winds swept across several parts of the island.

Temperature dipped amid the wet weather, reaching a low of 20.1 deg C at Newton at 12.52pm, according to data from the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

This is comparable to the low of 20.3 deg C recorded on Feb 19.

Earlier in the day, the National Environment Agency (NEA) issued two weather alerts, notifying that moderate to heavy thundery showers were expected.

The alerts applied for the northern, eastern and central parts of Singapore between 11.50am and 12.30pm, and for the southern, western and central areas of Singapore between 11am and 11.50am.

In a bi-weekly forecast issued on June 2, MSS said that occasional thundery shower is expect to hit in the late morning and early afternoon despite the drier, warmer period.

And it seems the inconvenience that comes along with wet weather was acceptable, as compared to the muggy nights over the past few days.

"I think it is easier to handle cold than hot. I'm literally down to my undergarments over the past few days," quipped a Reddit user.

Another user with the moniker r3tidd3r wrote: "20 deg C at night and 25 deg C during the day. Every day, please."

The comment drew over 100 upvotes in just five hours.

Perhaps, sentiments were best summed up by this reply: "Perfect weather man. (sic)"

According to NEA, the lowest temperature officially recorded in Singapore was 19.4 deg C on Jan 30 and Jan 31, 1934.

In a statement on May 29, NEA and MSS said in a joint statement that El Nino conditions are forecast to emerge between June and July, which will likely result in warmer and drier weather.

According to the MSS, the probability of an El Nino event occurring this year is over 80 per cent, citing warmer sub-surface ocean temperatures in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean.

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editor@asiaone.com