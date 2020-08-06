Tempers flare at Tekka Market as auntie gets caught on camera attacking stallholder

Running a stall nowadays is tough, especially if you’re a stallholder at Tekka Market — one of the worst-affected wet markets since the Covid-19 outbreak.

Tensions ran high on Saturday (June 6) it seems. Footage from a CCTV camera depicted a worker at the Haji M N Shahul Hameed Marketing butchery getting subjected to physical intimidation by a woman who’s allegedly a fellow vendor at the largest wet market in the country.

A silent clip shared by the All Singapore Stuff Facebook page showed how the woman approached the worker in a threatening manner, getting right in front of his face (with her mask removed) to yell at him.

The caption that accompanied the video claimed that the lady is a fishmonger at Tekka Market.

Apparently, she had been shouting at a customer in the market as the queues had been “terribly bad”. The man at the butchery was said to have told her off for being rude, and that’s when the confrontation took place in view of the camera.

<Reader's Contribution by Syed> The lady stall at tekka selling fish, fight with opposite stall Haji mn Shahul Hameed... Posted by All Singapore Stuff on Saturday, June 6, 2020

The video captured the moment when she started gesticulating wildly at the man, who tried to fend her off. She landed a punch on his stomach before the man walked away. At one point, she appeared to have spat at him as well.

Thought the context of the altercation is unclear (we’ve already contacted Haji M N Shahul Hameed Marketing for clarification), netizens believe that whatever the lady did is still unjustified, if not dangerous during these times.

PHOTO: Facebook screengrab

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here

ilyas@asiaone.com