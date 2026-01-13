70% of existing Tengah HDB blocks to have AEDs by February 2026

About 70 per cent of residential blocks in Tengah, Singapore's newest HDB town, will be fitted with automated external defibrillators (AED) by February this year.

The update was given on Tuesday (Jan 13) by Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Sim Ann in an oral response to a parliamentary question (PQ) by MP Choo Pei Ling from Chua Chu Kang GRC.

Dr Choo had asked for the estimated time for AED installation in newly-developed estates such as Tengah and what interim measures are in place to support emergency preparedness in new estates pending AED deployment.

Her PQ follows similar questions on community emergency preparedness posed by MPs on Monday, in the wake of the deadly Tai Po blaze which has claimed the lives of at least 161 residents from Wang Fuk Court.

The Senior Minister of State shared that infrastructural and security works have to be in place prior to installation works.

"29 AEDs have been installed in Tengah estate. 11 more will be installed by February 2026. These will cover about 70 per cent of HDB blocks in Tengah where residents have already moved in," Sim Ann said.

She also shared that the Singapore Civil Defence Force has partnered with the People's Association and the Housing and Development Board to conduct community events which include emergency preparedness and community resilience elements.

