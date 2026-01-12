Wang Fuk Court fire: Singapore adopts 'multi-faceted approach' towards fire safety, says Goh Pei Ming

The Wang Fuk Court deadly blaze is a grim reminder that Singapore cannot be complacent about fire safety, with early observations from Hong Kong's ongoing investigations already being studied by the authorities here, said Minister of State for Home Affairs Goh Pei Ming.

Goh, who is also the Minister of State for Social and Family Development, was responding to questions by Members of Parliament on Monday (Jan 12), in relation to measures taken by Singapore to prevent a similar tragedy.

"Recent tragic events remind us that we cannot afford to be complacent about fire safety. The Wang Fuk Court fire in Hong Kong last November is a grim example.

"The Government has started reviewing the early observations from Hong Kong's ongoing investigations, and is studying whether we need to strengthen the relevant regulations for works during the construction and maintenance of building," shared the minister of state, adding that the outcome of this ongoing review will be announced "in due course".

Multi-faceted approach towards fire safety

In his reply, Goh highlighted Singapore's "multi-faceted approach" towards fire safety, namely: good fire safety design, enforcement against fire safety non-compliance, effective firefighting response, and public preparedness.

Among the measures relating to fire safety design include the use of fire-rated doors for HDB and private homes, as well as the compartmentalisation of homes to limit the spread of fire before firefighters arrive.

Other fire safety provisions include adequate staircases to support evacuation, and fire engine access roads and rising mains to support firefighting operations.

Town Councils and management corporations of private home developments are also mandated to manage their common areas.

This includes compliance with fire safety requirements such as the non-obstruction of corridors, and maintenance of hose reels and rising mains.

Goh also shared that the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) constantly reviews its firefighting tactics and equipment, and the fire safety requirements for high-rise buildings.

For example, residential buildings above 40 storeys high need at least one refuge floor per 20 storeys.

The SCDF also has aerial appliances that can reach around the 30th storey of a HDB block, or about 90m. Most HDB BTO flats have a standard floor-to-ceiling height of about 2.6m.

High-rise buildings are also mandated to have additional safety provisions, such as more fire lifts and rising mains, to ensure that SCDF can conduct effective firefighting on the upper floors.

Beyond safety regulations and capabilities, the SCDF also conducts regular outreach programmes, in collaboration with other government agencies and stakeholders, to educate residents on fire safety and prevention.

As part of the ongoing review, Senior Minister of State for National Development Sun Xueling shared that the Ministry of National Development has been reviewing the findings and learnings from Hong Kong's ongoing investigations.

"The Ministry of National Development will incorporate findings from the review into our legislative and policy framework, including the Building Management Strata Act," she said.

