Going shopping? Tengah residents can now get daily necessities from mobile grocery truck, food vending machines

Tengah residents can enjoy more convenience in the new town.

They can now get food items and daily necessities from a mobile grocery truck and food vending machines recently rolled out by the housing board.

HDB said on Wednesday (Dec 13) that these amenities were introduced in November to enhance convenience for Tengah residents amid the development of the new town.

The mobile grocery truck - deployed by HDB and NTUC FairPrice - has been serving Tengah residents since Nov 22.

They will be able to purchase staples and essential items such as bread, rice, fresh produce, household goods and toiletries, near their blocks.

This service will run from 3pm to 8pm, Wednesday to Friday through till the second quarter of 2024.

The grocery truck will be stationed at Plantation Acres (loading bay near Block 111A) on Wednesdays and Fridays, and Plantation Grange (carpark near Block 133A) on Thursdays.

Should residents require ready-made food, HDB has also allocated food and drink vending machines at the void deck of Block 111A in Plantation Acres.

One machine selling fruits, snacks and drinks and another selling hot food including halal dishes nasi lemak and nasi rendang, began operation earlier this month, with two more vending machines planned to be made operational.

Responding to residents' feedback on transport connectivity, HDB said it has worked with LTA to introduce two new bus services, 992 and 870, to connect Tengah residents to other hubs and amenities in Bukit Batok and Jurong East.

"In a new housing town like Tengah, the amenities and major transport facilities will take some time to build up," said Johnny Wong, HDB Deputy CEO (Building).

"We thank residents for their understanding and patience, as we continue rolling out amenities and infrastructure in and around Tengah to better serve their needs."

Tengah will cover 700 hectares of land and aims to provide about 42,000 new homes for residents once fully developed.

