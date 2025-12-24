'Everyone was terrified': Body washed up at East Coast Park found by girls taking photos

What began as a peaceful sunset photo session for two teenage girls at East Coast Park ended in shock when a man's body washed ashore on Sunday (Dec 21).

The body of the 28-year-old man was recovered from the water that evening after the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received a call for assistance at about 12pm. He was was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Police said the man is believed to have drowned and no foul play is suspected.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News on Dec 21, one of the teenagers, Liang Baoyin (transliteration), said she was taking sunset photos with her friends when she noticed what appeared to be a pair of black shorts behind one of them.

Upon closer inspection, she realised it was a man's body and was frightened.

"I was shocked and started shouting. Someone reminded me to call the police immediately. Later, I heard that the man had drowned earlier and that his body was only discovered then," she said.

The deceased was believed to have been at the beach with his friends when the accident occurred, and was reportedly found shirtless and in black shorts on the beach.

Another beachgoer, who wished to be known only as Christina, 35, told the Chinese daily that she and her friends arrived at the beach at around noon to hear several men shouting for help and that someone had drowned.

" There were about eight or nine men in the group, who [appeared] to be migrant workers in their 20s. I heard they had come to swim during their holiday, and one of them was swept away by the waves, " said the hotel room attendant.

"We never expected to witness this. Everyone was terrified."

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.

