'A terrifying experience': Singaporeans in Dubai recount Iran's missile, drone attacks

For 39-year-old Sue Yang, safety had always been a given — until Iranian missile and drone attacks struck Dubai, where she has been based with her family for the past four years.

Speaking to AsiaOne on Tuesday (March 3), Yang recounted the launch of attacks at the weekend.

"I was at home with my family at that time. When it first happened, it caught my family and me off guard because we weren't expecting anything like that," said the mother of one.

"What was especially shocking was when we first heard the explosions (from the weapons and interceptors) — it was pretty terrifying because we didn't know what it was."

Yang shared that her 11-year-old son was initially worried, but she reassured him that everything would be fine.

After coordinated offensive strikes by the US and Israel against Iran on Saturday (Feb 28), Tehran began retaliatory missile and drone attacks across the Gulf — including on the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where Dubai is located.

Despite the sporadic explosions, Yang said she tries her best to remain positive for her family's sake.

"It hasn't been easy navigating this period because my son occasionally asks when he can go back to school or go out to play with his friends," she said.

"I try my best to stay positive because there's no point in worrying. In times like this, mental health is crucial. Of course, I miss my friends and family, but I have to stay strong until everything is over."

Awaiting guidance from embassy

Meanwhile, a former lawyer who wished to be known only as Vanessa told AsiaOne that her husband, a pilot, was unable to return to Dubai following the attacks.

"On the first day it happened, it was really scary. I was actually outdoors having lunch with my friends when we heard a lot of loud noises and missiles being intercepted," said the 32-year-old Singaporean.

"All we could see was a ball of fire and smoke. It was a terrifying experience. This is the first time I've experienced something like this. In Singapore, you don't hear of this kind of attack."

Vanessa, who moved to Dubai in 2023 due to her husband's job as a pilot for Emirates, told AsiaOne that he had flown to China just before the attacks.

"My husband flew to China a day before the lockdown and is currently based there until further notice. Emirates is keeping him updated as the situation develops," Vanessa said.

She added that, despite being alone at home, she tries to stay connected with neighbours and friends.

"The local government is constantly sending notifications to keep us informed and assured. I have also registered with the Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in Dubai so that we receive updates and can plan to fly back home if possible," said Vanessa.

MFA's travel advisory

In a statement on Sunday (March 1), MFA issued travel advisories for 15 Middle East destinations, including Bahrain, the UAE, and Qatar. MFA urged Singaporeans to defer travel to the region due to the escalating security situation.

The ministry also advised those currently residing in or transiting through the region to "take all necessary precautions" to ensure their personal safety. "This includes staying indoors, proceeding to a safe shelter where alerted, monitoring the news closely, and heeding the local government's advice," a spokesperson said.

MFA "strongly encouraged" Singaporeans who are currently in the region to eRegister via the ministry's website at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg/. This would allow its officers to contact those affected when the need arises.

Those who require consular assistance may contact Singapore's embassy, consulate-general, or contact the 24-hour MFA duty office.

