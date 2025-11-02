Thai police bust scam group hiding in hotel and luxury villa — Singaporean among 24 arrested

Thai police have apprehended 24 suspected members of an international crime syndicate who allegedly fled Myanmar and were hiding in a luxury villa in Samut Prakan and a hotel in Bangkok.

The Facebook page of the Royal Thai Police announced on Friday (Oct 31) that among those apprehended were nationals from the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia and China.

The Nation Thailand reported that one suspect was Singaporean, while the Thai Enquirer stated there were two.

The Facebook post stated: "On Oct 29, 2025, Division 2 of the CSD (Crime Suppression Division) led police officers to inspect a luxury pool villa in the border province of ​​Samut Prakan. They found 22 foreigners, including Filipinos and Singaporeans, residing there."

After being brought in for questioning and passport and immigration checks, police learnt that "the individuals had previously worked as scammers in Myawaddy, Myanmar" and that they had fled to Thailand following unrest around Oct 21.

They aimed to stay temporarily in the villa between Oct 27 and 31 "pending departure to a third country".

[[nid:724623]]

"The three other individuals staying at the villa — two Filipinos and one Singaporean — were found not guilty of any immigration violations. However, due to their behaviour, the Immigration Bureau will consider revoking their visas," the post added.

One of the alleged scammers detained also implicated a further group of seven hiding out in a hotel in Pratunam, Bangkok. Police managed to capture a Malaysian man and a Chinese woman, but five others fled.

The post continued: "The group's boss, Mr Lin, is Chinese. He operates three scam companies in Myawaddy, Myanmar: DBL1, DBL2, and DRS. They defraud and solicit investment, primarily targeting individuals using Singaporean phone numbers.

"Police will continue their investigation and expand their investigation."

Thai police urged members of the public who encountered any individuals they suspected to be scammers or involved in online fraud to report them to the Anti Cyber Scam Center, Central Investigation Bureau or a local police station.

[[nid:724752]]

drimac@asiaone.com