Thank you 'cher: These Teacher's Day TikTok videos hit us right in the feels

We spend most of our waking moments (weekdays at least) with teachers during our formative years.

So, it makes sense that Teacher's Day is celebrated with gusto — many students are taking to TikTok to show their gratitude to their 'chers.

The occasion is celebrated on Sept 3 this year and here are some wholesome TikTok videos that hit us right in the feels.

https://www.tiktok.com/@themustafacentre/video/7002849919006444802?_d=secCgYIASAHKAESPgo86WkbjPCJ2ydUWQnq4C3HRdK5Wk4waCCl6n8infF

Just hazarding a guess, football jerseys would probably not be seen as a common Teacher's Day gift.

For one, they don't come cheap as prices hover around the $100 mark but a group of students at ITE College West found it was a price worth paying for.

Their teacher, Mr Raizel, received this season's Manchester United electric blue third kit and wasted no time putting on his new jersey.

No "Ronaldo 7" on the back unfortunately so looks like the United fan would have to get that printed on himself.

Elsewhere, TikToker alvinleeal posted a more "typical" Teacher's Day experience.

The video shows the teacher sitting on the floor and reading through cards while being surrounded by a pile of gifts ranging from Milo packets to cactus plants.

The post has already gotten over 115,000 views.

https://www.tiktok.com/@sinaax0/video/7003130949172989185?is_copy_url=0&is_from_webapp=v1&sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=6944924

Organising a celebration of Teacher's Day could take some prep work, as TikToker sinaax0 showed what went behind the scene.

The video had her and her friends in shades and she documented how they turned their classroom into a party house.

Who wouldn't want that for a Thursday in school?

https://www.tiktok.com/@boboboboboboob/video/6999952509246786817?is_copy_url=0&is_from_webapp=v1&sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=

On the flip side, a certain Mr Tang didn't seem too pleased with the supposed distractions brought about by TikTok on the occasion.

This cute 12-second-clip shows him "upset" at his students for asking him to appear on TikTok when they should be focusing on school.

https://www.tiktok.com/@syapls/video/7003194186614836481?is_from_webapp=v1&is_copy_url=0&sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=69449241

It's worth keeping in mind that, sometimes, your presents might not reach their intended recipient. Their siblings might whisk them away, especially if they're yummy snacks.

For all the educators out there, fingers crossed that these positive vibes from the students aren't just clout for the 'gram (I mean TikTok).

Happy Teacher's Day!

