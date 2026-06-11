President Tharman on 9-day working visit to the United Kingdom till June 19

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam is on a working visit to the United Kingdom from June 11 to 18.

The visit comes on the back of a working visit to the South Africa from June 2 to 8, and a state visit to Tanzania from June 8 to 10.

According to a statement from the President's Office, Tharman will deliver a special address at the University of Oxford hosted by the Blavatnik School of Government.

He will also participate in the inaugural conference of the London School of Economics and Political Science’s Global School of Sustainability.

While in the United Kingdom, President Tharman will also hold engagements with members of the House of Lords, as well as academic, think tank and media thought leaders.

He will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment, and the President's Office.

Recent visits to South Africa, Tanzania

In South Africa, President Tharman met with the country's leaders including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He also chaired a meeting of the World Bank Group's High-Level Advisory Council on Jobs, and participated in a Group of Thirty (G30) plenary in his capacity as chair of the G30 board.

During the recently concluded state visit to Tanzania, the president and his counterpart Samia Suluhu Hassan agreed on the need for the two countries to "inject fresh momentum" into their bilateral relations, and explore new areas for practical cooperation.

They witnessed the exchange of memorandums of understanding on carbon markets collaboration, skills development, industry and trade cooperation, and bilateral cooperation.

Singapore and Tanzania also inked an Avoidance of Double Taxation Agreement which sets out the taxing rights of both countries on income arising from cross-border business activities.

President Tharman also delivered a talk on "Investing in the drivers of inclusive growth" at the University of Dar es Salaam.

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editor@asiaone.com