Tharman 'sorry' George Goh didn't qualify, hopes he'll remain in public life and 'contribute to Singapore'

Former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said he's 'looking forward' to contesting the upcoming Presidential Election.

Speaking to the media as he arrived at Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre to attend the Cerebral Palsy Alliance Singapore Charity Dinner, Tharman, 66, said: "I hope it's a dignified contest and keeping with the dignity of the office itself."

He also encouraged his fellow competitors to "make a positive case for themselves".

Tharman received his Certificate of Eligibility (COE) to stand for election on Friday afternoon (Aug 18), alongside former GIC chief investment officer, Ng Kok Song, and former chief executive officer of NTUC Income Tan Kin Lian.

Entrepreneur George Goh, 63, did not qualify to run.

Commenting on Goh's ineligibility, Tharman expressed that he was "very sorry" that the CEO of Ossia International did not make the cut.

"He put a lot of effort into his journey that began several years ago. So I'm sorry he's not part of the list of candidates.

"I have a lot of respect for him and his life story. But I hope he remains in public life in some way and continues to contribute to Singapore."

When asked about whether Goh dropping out would affect his chances, Tharman replied that he was running based on his track record, and was not "making calculations based on who's contesting".

"I only entered this race because I think things are changing. And the next phase of Singapore's development is going to require a different character to the presidency. And that's the reason why I entered this race," he said.

On July 26, Tharman launched his bid for presidency during a press conference at York Hotel, where he announced the slogan for his campaign, 'Respect for All'.

At the press conference, he also unveiled his proposer and seconder — Thomas Chua, President of the Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Association and a former Nominated Member of Parliament, and former President of the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) Alami Musa respectively.

