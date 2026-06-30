2 websites linked to The Online Citizen ordered to comply with Pofma measures

Two websites linked to The Online Citizen (TOC) have been declared as Declared Online Locations (DOLs) under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma).

In a statement on Tuesday (June 30), the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) said that the affected websites will have to carry a notice alerting viewers that they are DOLs — that they have "communicated multiple falsehoods", and that viewers should exercise caution when accessing them for information.

The operator of TOC's online platforms is also restricted from receiving financial or other material benefits from operating the DOLs, said the ministry, adding that the two websites will remain as DOLs for two years, until June 30, 2028.

TOC's primary website declared DOL in 2025

TOC's primary website, in addition to its social media pages, had been declared a DOL in June 2025, for repeatedly communicating falsehoods, said MDDI.

The ministry noted that it had been the second time that TOC's pages were declared as DOLs, following which TOC set up two new websites to publish its content, allowing it to receive financial benefits from operating the sites by carrying paid content like online advertisements.

The two websites were identified as https://theonlinecitizen.com and https://heidoh.com, and were observed to mirror TOC's primary site.

Both sites have since been designated as DOLs by MDDI, and service providers such as digital advertising agencies will be required to take "reasonable steps" to ensure that paid content placed on these websites is not communicated in Singapore.

Individuals and companies are also prohibited from providing financial support to these DOLs to avoid promoting the communication of falsehoods in Singapore, said MDDI.

The owner or operator of TOC's online platforms can apply to MDDI to suspend, vary or cancel the declaration.

MDDI said: "Members of the public are strongly advised to be mindful of TOC’s history of communicating falsehoods, including on its affiliated sites, and to fact-check information published on the DOLs affiliated with TOC against official sources."

Repeated Pofma orders

Earlier in March, the chief editor and publisher of TOC was issued with correction directions over false statements regarding the re-appointment of Attorney-General Lucien Wong and the Government's response involving two Singaporeans, who allegedly served in the Israeli Defense Forces.

It was the 25th correction direction that has been issued in connection with falsehoods communicated by TOC and other affiliated publications, noted MHA in a statement on March 26.

Under the order issued, TOC was required to publish correction notices on their websites, social media pages and in The Straits Times.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com