'There was a foot sticking out': Man dies after falling from East Coast condo and landing on tree

The body of a man was discovered after he reportedly fell from the 18th floor of Neptune Court condo at East Coast and landed on a tree.

The tragic incident occurred on Monday (Jan 29) at about 4.50pm, reported Shin Min Daily News.

A resident there told a reporter from the Chinese daily that the man was from block 2.

Another female resident, who declined to be named, recounted how she heard a loud noise from outside her home, but did not see anything amiss when she looked out of the window.

"However, when I took a closer look, I realised that there was a foot sticking out from a tree downstairs, and that there was a man hanging on the tree," said the woman.

A third resident who witnessed the incident said that he saw a woman run to the tree shortly after the man fell.

She was crying bitterly and reportedly tried to save the man.

"There was blood all over her face, but she couldn't save the man on the tree," recounted the resident.

The couple, who are believed to be foreigners, reportedly moved into Neptune Court about one year ago.

They mostly kept to themselves, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Eyewitnesses told 8world that they did not hear any quarrelling from the couple's unit before the incident.

Some residents also got emotional as they watched the devastated woman get taken to the hospital.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that they received a call for assistance at 2 Marine Vista on Monday.

A 46-year-old man was found motionless at the location and was pronounced dead on the scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Based on preliminary investigations, no foul play is suspected.

The SCDF told AsiaOne they conveyed a 55-year-old woman, who is the deceased's wife, to Changi General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

