These 4 SingPost outlets may be your best shot at snagging Taylor Swift tickets

SINGAPORE — American pop star Taylor Swift's six National Stadium gigs in March 2024 look set to be some of the most in-demand concerts here ever.

With Singapore being the only South-east Asian stop in her global Eras Tour, many anticipate it will be a blood sport to snag tickets to see the 33-year-old live, as her fans — also known as Swifties — from around the region will enter the fray.

Singapore Swifties have three ways to secure their tickets.

First, there is the UOB presale from noon on Wednesday (July 5) to 9am on Friday, exclusively for the bank's cardholders.

Second, registered fans who have received an access code can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster.sg during the general sale from noon on Friday till tickets sell out.

Third, these registered fans can choose to head to any of the 55 SingPost outlets during the general sale period.

With international fans expected to log on en masse to Ticketmaster.sg, the online queue number for Swift could well surpass the reported one million for British band Coldplay in June.

Swifties here seeking to maximise their chances can try going down to less crowded SingPost branches, where lines may be shorter than those at well-thronged outlets in shopping malls, business hubs and Housing Board estates.

This, however, is not a guarantee of success. SingPost employees at the four outlets The Straits Times visited on Monday estimated that only those in the first half of the queue were able to buy Coldplay tickets.

This means one's best bet is to camp at the outlets as early as possible, even overnight, to be at the front of the queue once tickets drop at noon on Friday.

Fans looking to camp overnight should prepare their pre-registration e-mail to facilitate a faster check-out process, a portable phone charger to power through the night, foldable camping chairs and, most importantly, good company to keep morale high.

As Swift sings in... Ready For It?, the first track of her sixth album Reputation (2017): Baby, let the games begin.

East

Lim Ah Pin Road Post Office

Where: 1 Lim Ah Pin Road

Open: 8.30am to 5pm (Mondays to Fridays), 8.30am to 1pm (Saturdays), closed on Sundays and public holidays

Nearest MRT: Kovan, followed by a nine-minute walk

This quaint post office beneath Color Moon Art Studio in Kovan is hidden from the busy Upper Serangoon Road behind an Esso petrol station, with only private housing and shophouses nearby.

The 24-hour Cheers convenience store at the petrol station makes for a good refuelling stop for drinks and snacks.

However, the exterior gate of the post office will be unlocked only when it opens at 8.30am. This means overnight campers must be willing to hang out along the narrow pavement outside.

Siglap Post Office

Where: 01-01, 10 Palm Avenue

Open: 8.30am to 5pm (Mondays to Fridays), 8.30am to 1pm (Saturdays), closed on Sundays and public holidays

Nearest MRT: Bedok, followed by an eight-minute bus ride on 16 or 16M

This post office is accessible only by bus or private transport, unless one is willing to trudge for 22 minutes from Bedok MRT. Situated next to Siglap Community Centre, the shared building sits at the entrance to Upper East Coast Road, leading into an estate of semi-detached houses.

Its small gate is open around the clock, so fans can wait in the open-air car park just outside the post office’s doors.

However, there is no shelter from inclement weather and the rough asphalt makes for uncomfortable seating.

West

Pasir Panjang Post Office

Where: 01-01, 396 Pasir Panjang Road

Open: 8.30am to 5pm (Mondays to Fridays), 8.30am to 1pm (Saturdays), closed on Sundays and public holidays

Nearest MRT: Haw Par Villa, followed by a six-minute bus ride on 10, 51, 143 or 200

Swifties who are also Westies may be in luck. This post office services a small neighbourhood of low-rise condominiums and semi-detached houses sandwiched between the National University of Singapore’s Kent Ridge Campus and West Coast Park.

The branch is located on the ground floor of a shared building, beneath the House On The Hill Montessori pre-school.

With a sizeable open-air car park in front, there is ample space and ventilation for overnight campers, but little shelter.

There are no convenience stores or food options in the vicinity, so bring your own sustenance.

Central

Whampoa Post Office

Where: 01-15 Whampoa Community Club, 300 Whampoa Drive

Open: 9am to 1pm (Mondays to Saturdays), closed on Sundays and public holidays

Nearest MRT: Boon Keng MRT, followed by a 15-minute walk

Cross an overhead bridge and weave through an HDB estate to find this post office, located inside a community centre. It is perfect for setting up camp, as this sheltered space has tiled flooring to rough sleep in queue for a night.

It is possible to walk directly into the post office past the community centre’s closing hours, so fans arriving in the wee hours should not be shooed away.

However, this location is risky due to its closing time of 1pm, which is earlier than other SingPost branches. Since general sale tickets open only at noon on Friday, fans will have to beat the clock in more ways than one, with the added stress of completing the transaction within an hour.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift coming to Singapore for 3-night concert in March 2024

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.