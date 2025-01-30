'These meals deserve 5 stars': Netizens envious of NSFs' special CNY feast on Pulau Tekong

Army life may be tough, but even full-time national servicemen (NSFs) get some creature comforts during Chinese New Year.

The Basic Military Training Centre (BMTC) Facebook page posted on Tuesday (Jan 28): "To celebrate Chinese New Year, BMTC Cookhouse has created a special festive menu for our recruits!

"This year’s feast includes both chicken and fish, symbolising good luck and prosperity."

A photo shows the dish of brown rice with peppers, stir-fry xiao pei chye, baked chicken with lemongrass and coriander, and steamed fish with lemon and ginger. They also received tang hoon with crabmeat, and tau kee soup.

And for dessert, the NSFs at Pulau Tekong got a pineapple tart and two oranges.

While some netizens on BMTC's Facebook page commented that the food looked delicious, others who had completed their national service in decades past appeared envious.

"These meals are [deserve] five stars compared to our meals 30 to 40 years ago," a comment read.

Another read: "Wah, it actually looks edible. So much has changed in over 40 years."

A netizen wrote: "Looks good. Back during my time, on some days, all the different food items were of the same brown colour."

However, some netizens reckoned that the food could not compare to eating with family.

"No meal is better than dining at home during CNY," a comment read.

Another suggested an earlier book out time would be preferable to the special meal.

