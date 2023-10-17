'They are not doing charity': Netizen's complaint about stall charging $3 for 2 pratas riles others

Is it really too expensive?

A prata stall at Eunos Hawker Centre recently implemented a minimum order of two pieces for plain prata at a charge of $3, a move which left an unpleasant taste in one netizen's mouth.

The $3 charge prompted the dissatisfied netizen to take to Facebook to protest the stall's actions in an anonymous post on Tuesday (Oct 17).

Uploading a picture of the stall's sign, the netizen wrote: "I feel really disappointed with this prata stall at Eunos Hawker Centre.

"It's just heartbreaking to see that they are charging $3 for two pieces of plain prata. I always believed that plain prata should be a good that remains affordable for everyone."

It is not known if the netizen patronised this particular stall.

Unfortunately, other commenters on Facebook did not seem to agree with the person's point of view, and felt that the stall's pricing was considered "market rate".

"$3 for two prata is affordable pricing. The stall owner also needs to make a living. They are not doing charity," someone commented.

Despite the uproar, there were a small number who conceded that $3 was "slightly more expensive" than other establishments.

In replies to commenters, the netizen also gave their reason for why they thought the prata was unfairly priced.

Cost of pork chop at cai fan stall raises eyebrows

Earlier this month, a diner took to Facebook to rant about the price of pork chop from a cai fan stall in Punggol.

In her post, Sharon Lim said the stall charged $5 for a piece of pork chop. However, if customers purchase a packet of rice with the same pork chop and another vegetable dish, it costs $3.50.

Feeling that something was amiss, Lim said she spoke with employees at the stall but was told it was just "like that".

She wrote in her post: "What nonsense? Next time just order the packet of rice then whatever you don't want [you can] throw back to them."

In the comments, netizens agreed with Lim, remarking that the $5 for a piece of pork chop was too pricey.

"$5 per piece is super expensive. I will go buy KFC and cook my own rice," one Facebook user wrote.

READ ALSO: 'Broccoli is a meat': Diner flabbergasted by $6.70 receipt for economy rice at Nex food court

claudiatan@asiaone.com