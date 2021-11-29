'They put a nice number for the bus': PM Lee spots auspicious 888 plate for inaugural land VTL with Malaysia

As the excitement of crossing the Causeway lingers — resuming travel since land borders were closed last March due to the pandemic — one sharp-eyed individual couldn't help but notice the auspicious number inaugurating this reopening.

"They put a nice number for the bus," Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong could be heard telling Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri in a Facebook Live video on Monday (Nov 29) morning at Woodlands Checkpoint.

PM Lee was referring to the 888 on the bus plate. The number eight is widely believed to be lucky as it is associated with prosperity for the Chinese.

He welcomed his Malaysian counterpart at the launch of the land Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) arrangement. This was PM Ismail's first official visit — since taking office in August — to Singapore as prime minister.

Both leaders posed for a photograph in front of the Transtar Travel bus — one of the two bus operators for the land VTL — which displayed a sign that read: "VTL SG-MY". Subsequently, they took a photograph with accompanying ministers from both sides of the Causeway.

Up to 1,440 Malaysian citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders in Singapore will be able to cross the Causeway daily and vice versa under this VTL arrangement.

The first of the designated bus services left for Johor Baru at about 8am on Monday.

